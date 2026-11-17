The Stoxx Europe 600 index of European shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday as of 08:25 GMT, extending the previous day’s decline. The market reacted to tighter US restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, Anadolu Agency reports.

Technology sector under pressure

Shares in technology and resource companies posted the biggest declines. Only one sector group represented in the index was in positive territory. The decline in Europe followed a downturn in Asian markets, where shares of companies from South Korea and Taiwan came under pressure. Investors were reassessing the outlook for businesses related to artificial intelligence.

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Tighter US restrictions on China’s access to high-tech AI chips added uncertainty to the sector. Investors are also awaiting Nvidia’s financial results, which may indicate the strength of demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to the agency, European shares were less affected by the winding down of AI investments, as the regional market is more heavily represented by defensive sectors, including pharmaceuticals.

Movement of individual shares

Deutsche Bank shares fell by as much as 6.2% after the Financial Times reported that the German bank processed $582 million in suspicious payments linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes. Meanwhile, shares in Italian aerospace company Avio rose by as much as 17% after a takeover offer from Finland’s Iceye. The proposed merger is intended to combine two companies in Europe’s consolidating space industry.

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