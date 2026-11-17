On Taiwan's stock market, the TAIEX index fell by 6.03%, or 2,635.04 points, to 41,040.08 points. It was the second-largest one-day decline in the index in points in history. The sell-off primarily affected local technology companies linked to Nvidia's supply chain amid uncertainty over the future leadership of the US chipmaker.

Sell-Off in Technology Stocks

Trading volume reached NT$845.056 billion, or about US$25.7 billion, Taipei Times reports. William Chen, an analyst at Young Cheng Asset Management, said that under Jensen Huang's leadership, Nvidia had applied a hands-on management style: the chief executive directly oversaw middle and senior managers as well as individual projects.

According to Chen, this approach accelerated innovation among suppliers. Companies in the materials supply chain could introduce new generations of products in about 18 months, whereas under other conditions it could take about three years. Market participants are watching whether Nvidia will be able to keep to its schedule for developing next-generation platforms and expanding production.

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Investor Selling and the Exchange Rate

Foreign institutional investors, local investment trusts and dealers collectively sold NT$114.05 billion worth of shares. Foreign investors accounted for the largest net outflow, at NT$70.19 billion. Investment trusts ended a streak of net buying over 24 trading sessions, selling NT$17.96 billion worth of securities, while dealers sold NT$25.9 billion worth of shares.

At the same time, foreign investors were not rushing to withdraw funds from Taiwan and became net buyers of new Taiwan dollars, limiting the currency's weakening in the afternoon. The Taiwan dollar closed at NT$32.886 per US dollar, down NT$0.048, while foreign-exchange trading volume totaled US$1.722 billion.

Nomura Asset Management Taiwan said that in the short term, technology stocks are being pressured by uncertainty over the company's leadership and concerns about stock valuations. At the same time, a leadership change at one company would not eliminate Taiwan's advantages in advanced manufacturing, mass production and systems integration, according to the asset manager.

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