Global food prices edged down in October due to lower prices for cereals, dairy products and meat. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index stood at 133.9 points, compared with a revised 135.6 points in September, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the FAO.

At the same time, the index was 5.9% higher than in October last year. It also remained 16.4% below the peak recorded in March 2022.

Cereals saw the steepest decline

The cereal price index fell by 4.5% over the month and by 12.6% year-on-year. Wheat quotations dropped due to weaker import demand and improved crop forecasts, primarily in Argentina. Expectations of eased restrictions on exports through the Black Sea also put pressure on prices, although disruptions to Black Sea logistics limited their decline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Maize prices declined after reaching a three-year high in September. They were affected by the harvest in the United States, expectations of substantial stocks in South America and prospects of easing tensions in the Black Sea region.

Sugar continued to rise in price

The vegetable oil price index rose by 0.3%, as higher prices for soybean and sunflower oils outweighed a decline in rapeseed oil prices. Sugar gained 6.6%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase. Its price reached the highest level since December 2024 after rainfall hampered harvesting in Brazil; year-on-year, sugar rose by 28.8%.

The dairy price index fell by 1.1% due to cheaper butter and cheese amid sufficient supply and restrained demand. The meat price index dropped by 1.2%, although it remained slightly above last year’s level, as lamb and beef prices declined.

Read us on