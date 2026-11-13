In the United States, producer prices rose by 6.5% year-on-year in October, the highest reading since November 2022. In September, annual producer inflation stood at 6.3%, Anadolu Agency reports, citing data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Monthly growth slowed

The producer price index for final demand increased by 0.3% in October compared with the previous month. The pace of growth slowed following increases of 1.4% in September and 0.4% in August.

The main driver of the monthly increase was goods, whose prices rose by 0.5%. The cost of services increased by 0.2%. Producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services rose by 0.5% for the second consecutive month and by 4.9% year-on-year, compared with 5% in September.

Dynamics of goods and services

Goods excluding food and energy accounted for more than 60% of the monthly increase in goods prices, rising by 0.5%. Food prices increased by 1.3%, while energy prices fell by 0.1%.

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The cost of diesel fuel declined by 7.9%, while the cost of basic organic chemicals, on the contrary, rose by 3.9%. Prices for vegetables, gaseous fuels, jet fuel and processed young chicken meat also increased. Year-on-year, goods prices jumped by 10.2%, the largest increase since October 2022.

Service prices rose for the fifth consecutive month. Transportation and warehousing costs increased by 2% and accounted for three quarters of the overall rise in service prices. Truck freight rates rose by 3.9%, while the margin for wholesale trade in machinery and motor vehicles decreased by 4.2%.

Prices for processed goods for intermediate demand rose by 0.4% month-on-month and by 14.6% year-on-year, the largest increase since July 2022. At the same time, prices for unprocessed goods fell by 3.1% in October, including a 7.7% decline in energy materials and a 10.3% drop in crude oil.

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