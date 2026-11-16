In the United States, stock indices ended trading on November 16 with significant declines amid a sell-off in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence. The Dow Jones fell by 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to 51,608.17 points. The S&P 500 lost 145.08 points, or 1.92%, closing at 7,416.59 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 626.51 points, or 2.49%, to 24,509.76 points.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the technology sector experienced the steepest decline. The SOX semiconductor index fell by 5.3%, while Nvidia shares declined by 4.1%.

Pressure on technology company shares

According to the outlet, negative market sentiment intensified after reports of Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia's chief executive officer. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, said investors are alternating their interest in AI-related shares with seeking opportunities in other segments of the stock market.

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According to Mayfield, there are no signs of a panic exit by investors from this asset class; market participants are instead turning their attention to other sectors.

Expectations for Nvidia's report

The decline in quotations occurred ahead of Nvidia's earnings report scheduled for Tuesday. Analysts expect the company's profit to rise by 90.4% year-on-year, while revenue is projected at $109.10 billion.

The Nasdaq fell more than 10% below the record closing high reached on October 6, meeting the definition of a market correction. Investors are also awaiting the publication of minutes from the latest meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee, which may provide signals regarding the interest rate decision next month.

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