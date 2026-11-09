US stock indices rose significantly on November 9 after oil prices fell, easing investors’ inflation concerns. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 2.34% to close at 7,549.83 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.73% to 25,250.55 points, and the Dow Jones increased 2.16% to 52,394.36 points, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Most sectors rise

Nine of the 11 main S&P 500 sectors rose by more than 1%. The industrial sector and the consumer discretionary sector showed the strongest performance, gaining about 4% each.

A sharp decline in oil prices provided additional support to the market. US President Donald Trump played down the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran, which, according to the outlet, eased concerns over price pressure.

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Nvidia moves against the market

Nvidia shares fell despite the broader rise in the technology sector and reached their lowest level since March 31 during the session. Investors questioned the future of the company’s CEO Jensen Huang amid an internal investigation into whether he had been targeted by foreign intelligence activity.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose by about 7% after falling more than 12% last week. Nvidia was the only company in the index whose shares declined on Monday, while Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices made the largest contributions to the increase.

This week, the US Department of Labor is due to release inflation data: the October consumer price index report is scheduled for Tuesday, while the producer price index report is due on Friday. According to CME FedWatch, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase at its December meeting exceeded 80%.

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