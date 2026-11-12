In India, Home Minister Amit Shah approved exemptions from the government’s Make in India rules, paving the way for the procurement of at least 422 foreign forensic technologies, including products from Israeli company Cellebrite. As Al Jazeera reports, the digital rights organization Internet Freedom Foundation uncovered documents concerning this decision.

The Make in India rules give priority to local manufacturers in government procurement. At the same time, the minister responsible for the department making the purchase may grant an exemption. A January 7 letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs refers to a one-year exemption from these rules for the procurement of forensic tools.

Cellebrite licence and police tenders

In another letter dated January 20, Shah authorized the National Investigation Agency to purchase a three-year licence for Cellebrite’s Premium Tool for approximately 50 million rupees, or $529,947. From the list of 422 items, the Internet Freedom Foundation identified 118 tools for digital and multimedia forensics, including Cellebrite Pathfinder, Inseyets On-Prem Pro and Inseyets Offline.

Tender documentation from Delhi Police for the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory included requirements for software capable of bypassing passwords in macOS, Windows and Linux, removing screen locks, recovering deleted files and extracting data from messengers. Police were also seeking a system to access more than 100 cloud services through credentials or login tokens found on seized devices. The listed platforms included Google, Apple, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Tinder, Grindr, OkCupid, Slack and OnlyFans.

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Surveillance concerns

Experts and the Internet Freedom Foundation say that Indian legislation does not contain a separate law or protocol regulating the forced unlocking of seized phones and the full copying of data from them. In their assessment, existing rules on property seizure do not explicitly define procedures for bypassing access codes, using tokens to log into cloud accounts, or storing or deleting extracted information.

Vrinda Bhandari, a lawyer practising at India’s Supreme Court, said that the government’s surveillance capabilities in the country are becoming broader and deeper, while proper parliamentary or judicial oversight is absent. In 2017, India’s Supreme Court recognized privacy as a fundamental right and established that state interference in private life must have a legal basis, pursue a legitimate aim and be proportionate.

Blogger Dhruv Rathee said after being detained by Delhi Police that law enforcement officers may have attempted to clone his iPhone using Cellebrite tools, but Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify this claim. Siasat Daily reporter Mohammad Aslam Hussain also said that after his confiscated phone was returned, he found selectively deleted video recordings, but was unable to determine which specific tools law enforcement had used.

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