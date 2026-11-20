In Tokyo, Japan, India has agreed to allow Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to use its ranges for exercises involving live missile launches. The agreement was reached during a “two-plus-two” meeting involving the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries, The Japan Times reports.

Defense cooperation

Japan was represented in the talks by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. India was represented at the meeting by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

The sides also agreed to strengthen military cooperation and interaction in the defense industry.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over economic coercion

Following the talks, representatives of Japan and India expressed serious concern over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions and non-market policies. The Japan Times described the statement as veiled criticism of China.

According to the publication, Beijing has placed dozens of Japanese companies on an export blacklist, banned supplies of dual-use goods and halted exports of rare-earth metals important to Japan’s economy.

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