India imported a record 5.58 million barrels of crude oil per day in October. This was 4.7% more than in September and 6.9% more than in October 2025, OilPrice reports, citing trade data.

Russian oil remained the largest share of imports

India purchased the largest volume of oil from Russia, the aggressor state. Imports of Russian oil increased by 3.5% compared with September, to 1.85 million barrels per day. This accounted for approximately one-third of India’s total crude imports.

At the same time, the restoration of flows through the Strait of Hormuz and the shorter distance to India contributed to increased oil purchases from Persian Gulf producers.

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Saudi Arabia overtook the UAE

Supplies from Saudi Arabia increased to 790,000 barrels per day in October, the highest level in eight months. The kingdom ranked second among oil suppliers to India, overtaking the United Arab Emirates.

Imports from the UAE, by contrast, declined to 612,000 barrels per day, the lowest level in seven months. Reuters sources in India’s oil refining industry said that Saudi Arabia offered discounts on its oil grades, offsetting higher transportation costs.

At the end of October, state-owned Indian oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited said it would reduce purchases of Russian oil in November. The company attributed this to high freight costs and premiums for Russian crude amid offers of Middle Eastern oil, whose prices are falling.

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