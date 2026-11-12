Since the beginning of November, India has imported more crude oil from the Persian Gulf than from Russia. According to OilPrice, which cites Bloomberg and Kpler data, supplies from the Persian Gulf amounted to about 2.1 million barrels per day, while those from Russia were approximately 1.8 million barrels per day.

Resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

According to the publication, this is the first such case since the start of the war involving Iran, which disrupted the usual supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil flows through the strait have recovered substantially in recent weeks.

According to OilPrice, ship-to-ship oil transfers contributed to this. Due to a buildup of vessels in the Gulf of Oman and fears of attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, such operations were moved closer to India’s coast.

Before the start of the war, India’s average oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz amounted to about 2.8 million barrels per day. In April, they fell to 247,000 barrels per day, when the strait was closed to almost all shipping.

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Changing procurement structure

Russian oil remains one of the key sources of supply for India. At the same time, the recovery of flows through the Strait of Hormuz and the shorter distance to India have strengthened the position of producers from Persian Gulf countries.

Last month, oil transfers outside the Strait of Hormuz expanded to India’s west coast. The Gulf of Kutch became another location for such operations for producers from Persian Gulf countries seeking to maintain supplies to Asian markets despite risks to tanker shipping.

At the end of October, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, one of India’s largest state-owned oil refiners, announced its intention to reduce purchases of Russian oil in November. The company explained this by high freight costs and premiums on Russian crude, which reduce its attractiveness compared with offers of Middle Eastern oil, whose prices are declining.

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