At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, India, Nigeria and Germany supported a Brazil-prepared roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels. The document, titled Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, was presented by COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago. As Climate Home News reports, the initiative proposes that countries develop national plans to create clean energy systems by 2028.

Support from fossil fuel producers

Nigeria's representative, whose country is an OPEC oil producer, said that recognizing countries' different starting conditions is fundamental. According to her, a country with major energy resources, energy access problems and industrial ambitions needs to industrialize and decarbonize at the same time. She also stressed that the practical test for the roadmap will be turning the proposed transition pathways into investment opportunities.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer and second-largest coal consumer, positively assessed Brazil's attempt to make the document inclusive. The country's representative said the plan “maintains a delicate balance” and that the energy transition must be created jointly. He added that affordable renewable energy makes a transition away from fossil fuels possible, while energy security can strengthen this process provided that replacing one dependency with another is avoided.

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Targeting 2028

The document places the main stage of reducing demand and supply for coal, oil and gas in the period after 2031. Germany, France and the Netherlands have already published their own national roadmaps this year, while Brazil is also working on its own. The United Kingdom and Australia have also publicly supported the initiative.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on states to use the document to prepare specific national plans with clear timelines, division of responsibilities and financing needs. By the next Global Stocktake at the end of 2028, he said, every country must show what it has already done to reduce fossil fuel use or production, what further steps it plans and how it will measure progress.

Representatives of the Netherlands and Germany called on the COP31 co-chairs — Australia and Turkey — as well as Ethiopia, which will chair COP32, to continue the discussion and take the roadmap into account during the global review of climate progress at the end of 2028.

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