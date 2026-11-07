India’s cricket team defeated hosts New Zealand by four runs under the Duckworth—Lewis—Stern (DLS) method and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series. The match in Wellington was reduced by rain to 47 overs per side and ended early when India were 113 for seven wickets. Channel NewsAsia reports.

New Zealand scored 134 runs

New Zealand batted first, but India’s fast bowlers did not allow the hosts to build momentum. The team finished its innings with 134 runs in 41 overs.

Daryl Mitchell was the hosts’ top scorer with 55 runs from 104 balls. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner added 31 runs from 38 balls.

Auqib Nabi dismissed Tim Seifert and Will Young early in the innings, with Seifert’s wicket being his first in international cricket. Gurnoor Brar bowled a maiden over with two wickets, dismissing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. Brar finished with four wickets for 30 runs and was named player of the match, while Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel took two wickets each.

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India lost seven wickets

During the chase, Jacob Duffy dismissed visiting captain Shubman Gill with the first ball of India’s innings and Virat Kohli in the following over. Rohit Sharma provided India with early runs, but after Kyle Jamieson’s spell, the team were 47 for four wickets.

Shreyas Iyer scored 30 runs from 46 balls and helped stabilise the innings. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 runs from 38 balls, including two fours and two sixes. When rain stopped the match again, India still needed 22 runs to win, but the DLS calculation gave them victory.

Gill said he had expected an easier chase, but the pitch proved difficult. The next match in the series will take place on Tuesday in Hamilton.

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