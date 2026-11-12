India has launched an inquiry into the actions of telecommunications department officials who ordered websites blocked based on forged court rulings. Police are also conducting a criminal investigation and have requested digital logs and information on the content-processing system from the ministry, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Blocking of 129 websites

This year, a unit of India’s Ministry of Telecommunications ordered internet providers to block 129 websites offering illegal betting. Reuters reported that the orders were based on forged documents purportedly issued by the High Courts of Rajasthan and Allahabad.

According to Reuters, suspected fraudsters emailed the documents to officials while posing as lawyers. A government representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ministry would review its procedures and consider additional verification of court rulings before complying with requests to block websites.

Revocation of the orders

The ministry plans to revoke the blocking orders issued on the basis of fake documents and remove related materials from its website. As of Thursday, correspondence with the suspected fraudsters and copies of the forged rulings were still available online.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police opened a criminal case after the Allahabad High Court checked one of the documents submitted in its name and found that the court had not issued such a ruling. The document contained a forged court logo and seal, as well as a fake QR code.

Police request to the ministry

Ghanshyam Yadav, a representative of the Uttar Pradesh cyber police, said law enforcement officers had sent 24 questions to the telecommunications ministry. They want to determine exactly how the agency processed the forged court rulings and help identify those responsible for sending them.

Following the Reuters publication, politicians and activists called for stronger verification of court rulings before restrictions are imposed on websites.

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