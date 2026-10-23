On October 23, the Indian Embassy in Yemen said it had contacted various parties to establish the circumstances and facts regarding an incident off the Yemeni coast. The diplomatic mission noted that Indian citizens were likely aboard the yacht.

Checking the circumstances

The Indian side continues to clarify the details of the event. The embassy’s statement was reported by The Hindu. Information about the incident and the presence of Indians on the yacht is currently preliminary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by a Houthi spokesperson

On October 22, some Arab media outlets quoted Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthis. According to their reports, he claimed that Saudi forces had attacked an Indian yacht near Yuqar Island off Yemen’s coast in the Red Sea.

This claim came from a Houthi representative, while the Indian Embassy said it was checking the circumstances. The incident occurred amid an escalation of hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, during which the sides attack each other’s facilities and infrastructure.

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