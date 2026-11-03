Indian authorities have confirmed a new standoff between Indian and Chinese military personnel in several locations in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, along the de facto border between the two countries. Shatrughjit Kapoor, director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, said that this situation has arisen over the past few days and is still ongoing. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Kapoor noted that it may be difficult for India to counter China through conventional means because of investments in and modernization of the People's Liberation Army of China and border units. At the same time, it is unknown whether the latest standoffs were accompanied by physical violence.

Positions of India and China

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged cases of violations of the Line of Actual Control, but said that such incidents are not new and that the situation is generally normal. According to him, the border has not been properly demarcated, while China does not recognize the McMahon Line, drawn by the British Empire in 1914 between Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet.

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Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal linked the tensions to Chinese forces changing established patrol routes. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the accusations, stating that Chinese military personnel were conducting routine patrols and adhering to bilateral agreements.

Unresolved line of control

The Line of Actual Control largely separates territories controlled by India and China, but both sides patrol areas they consider their own. Former Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale explained the recurrence of such incidents by the absence of an agreed border line. According to India, its length is 3,488 kilometers, while China considers it shorter.

The border dispute is particularly sensitive in Arunachal Pradesh, which China considers part of southern Tibet. In June 2020, a clash in the Galwan River valley in eastern Ladakh killed 20 Indian military personnel and, according to Indian sources, four Chinese military personnel; China later confirmed the deaths of four of its soldiers. India and China have held 25 rounds of special representatives' talks since 2003, but have still not reached a final agreement on the border.

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