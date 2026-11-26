India plans to involve at least 10 million people in work in the field of artificial intelligence as part of the National AI Talent Development Mission. This was stated by Vikram Singh Bhati, director of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, during an event in Goa, Variety reports.

Training personnel for AI

According to Bhati, the mission was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The council representative also mentioned the SOAR — Skilling for AI Readiness program, which the ministry launched to prepare workers to use artificial intelligence technologies.

Bhati called on companies to join training through an apprenticeship model. In his view, this should help adapt both experienced workers and those who are only entering the labor market to new technologies.

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Impact on media and creative industries

The plans were discussed at a panel on the future of creative skills in the media industry, held as part of WAVES Film Bazaar alongside the 57th International Film Festival of India. Amit Meena, director at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that AI is changing the production chain in media — from concept creation to product release — and stressed the need to retrain personnel.

K. Satish Nambudiripad, former director general of state broadcaster Doordarshan, warned that AI tools could standardize creative content if Indian folklore, regional languages, and cultural characteristics are not taken into account during training. Biren Ghose, founder and CEO of Astra Studios, in turn noted that creative skills are shifting from performing technical tasks to developing ideas and managing technologies.

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