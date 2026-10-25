According to The Hindu, on October 25 India advised its citizens in Saudi Arabia to comply with local rules and regulations and refrain from filming or publishing information about missile and drone interceptions.

Recommendations from the Indian mission

The recommendations are addressed to Indian citizens staying in Saudi Arabia. They were advised not to disseminate information concerning missile and drone interceptions.

Separately, the Indian mission reported the suspension of Air India and Air India Express flights to Riyadh and Dammam, as well as in the return direction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions in the region

The publication notes that the advisory was issued amid rising tensions in the region. The reason cited was a series of drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure, which, according to The Hindu, are being carried out by Yemen’s Houthis.

The statement specifically concerns recording and publishing information related to the operation of missile and drone interception systems.

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