India's cricket team will play the second and final Test of the series against the hosts in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. A victory is essential for Shubman Gill's team to preserve its chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Draw in Wellington

The first match of the series in Wellington ended in a draw, although India dominated throughout the game. India declared its only innings at 720/9, while six of the team's top seven batters scored at least 50 runs each.

Leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to Test cricket after a one-year break, had a successful match. However, the Indian attack failed to dismiss all opponents in the second innings, leaving the team five wickets short of victory.

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Battle for the final

After the draw, India remained fourth in the World Test Championship standings. The team must win its six remaining Tests in the current cycle, including five home matches against Australia, to contend for next year's final. Even that may not be enough, as India also needs favorable results in other matches.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel urged the players not to put excessive pressure on themselves because of the battle for the final and to focus on the upcoming match against New Zealand. New Zealand dropped to third place in the standings after the Wellington draw, behind South Africa and Australia.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry will play the second Test on his home ground in Christchurch. He noted that grassy pitches in New Zealand usually gradually become more favorable for batters, and when the surface evens out, bowlers have very little margin for error.

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