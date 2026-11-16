India will host the Cricket Champions Trophy in 2029 and will jointly host the 2031 Cricket World Cup with Bangladesh. Pakistan has not been awarded the right to host any major International Cricket Council tournament until at least 2031.

As The National reports, the International Cricket Council has approved windows for key competitions through 2035, but announced host venues only for the next five years. The list includes World Cups in the One Day International and Twenty20 formats, the Champions Trophy and World Test Championship finals.

Tournament hosts through 2031

The 2028 Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12. The 2030 tournament will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland and Scotland, from July 4 to August 4.

England will also remain the host of the World Test Championship finals in 2029 and 2031. The 2029 final is scheduled for June 8–12, while the 2031 final will take place on June 12–16.

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The Champions Trophy in India is due to take place from October 9 to 28, 2029. The One Day International World Cup, to be hosted by India and Bangladesh, is scheduled for October 9 to November 23, 2031.

The issue of Pakistan's participation

The article notes that India and Pakistan do not hold cricket tournaments in each other's territories due to deteriorating relations between the countries. Pakistan's team travelled to India for the 2023 World Cup but did not go to the Twenty20 World Cup, which took place there earlier this year.

India, for its part, did not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, so the competition was split between Pakistan and the UAE. The next One Day International World Cup will take place in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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