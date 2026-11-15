The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on states to introduce a moratorium on the implementation of death sentences, with a view to the complete abolition of the death penalty. India voted against the document, The Hindu reports.

Voting results

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution, “Moratorium on the use of the death penalty,” submitted by Mexico, on November 13. A total of 133 countries voted in favor of the document, 33 voted against it, and another 16 abstained.

Along with India, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, the Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States opposed the resolution.

Document’s calls

The resolution expresses deep concern over the continued use of the death penalty. At the same time, the document reaffirms the right of states to develop their own legal systems and determine appropriate criminal penalties in accordance with international law.

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States were called on to establish a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty. Countries that have already abandoned this punishment were urged not to reintroduce it.

The document also calls for gradually restricting the use of the death penalty: not imposing it on persons who were under 18 at the time the crime was committed, as well as on those for whom it cannot be reliably established that they were over 18 at that time. It separately addresses pregnant women, people with mental or intellectual disabilities, and elderly people, as well as reducing the list of crimes for which the death penalty may be imposed.

The resolution also expresses concern about a significant increase in the number of reports of executions in 2025, despite the overall global trend toward limiting the use of the death penalty.

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