India investigates death of shot cheetah — Channel NewsAsia

India has launched an investigation after a 19-month-old male cheetah died after being shot in the forests of Madhya Pradesh state outside Kuno National Park. This is the first case of a cheetah dying from gunshots since the programme to return these animals to the country began in 2022, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investigation into the animal’s death

India’s Environment Ministry has instructed a high-level team to conduct an on-site investigation. The ministry said it was treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.

The injured cheetah was found on Sunday in the forests of Madhya Pradesh outside Kuno Park and taken for veterinary care. Five pellets were removed from its body during surgery. A medical examination also confirmed multiple internal injuries associated with the extracted striking elements. Despite veterinarians’ efforts, the animal died on Tuesday.

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Cheetah reintroduction programme

The deceased male was born in India. Its mother was among the cheetahs brought to the country from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa as part of the population restoration programme.

The Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. This subspecies previously lived in the Middle East, Central Asia and India, and now survives only in very small numbers in Iran.

African cheetahs were first released in Kuno National Park, located about 300 kilometres south of New Delhi, in September 2022. The National Tiger Conservation Authority, which oversees the project, said the animals’ survival rates and hunting success were comparable to those in other international reintroduction programmes. According to the authority, about 60 cheetahs live in India’s wild, around 40 of which were born in the country.

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