India seeks investors for $910 million oil reserve — OilPrice

India is seeking private investors to build and operate the country’s largest strategic oil reserve facility. The new storage site is planned for Chandikhol in the eastern state of Odisha on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, OilPrice reports, citing tender documentation.

Capacity and financing

The project is estimated to cost about $910 million. The storage facility will be able to hold up to 4 million tonnes of crude oil. According to the publication, the project’s implementation will increase India’s total strategic reserve capacity by 80%.

The Indian government is offering a grant of 51.4 billion Indian rupees, or about $546 million, to support private investment in the facility. Applications to participate in the tender must be submitted by February 26, 2027.

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Existing reserves

India’s underground strategic storage facilities currently have a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil, or about 39 million barrels. According to OilPrice’s estimate, this volume is sufficient for about eight days of the country’s domestic consumption.

India is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil. In addition to the Chandikhol project, the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation plans to build a new storage facility in Mangaluru designed for about 13 million barrels of oil.

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