India's Cabinet Committee on Security approved the third phase of the Indo-China Border Roads project, ICBR-III, in February. It envisages the construction of 26 roads along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. The Hindu reported this, citing an unnamed government official.

India's central government has not yet officially announced the ICBR-III project or publicly disclosed its details. The publication notes that this is only the second major road infrastructure project along the border with China approved after the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Bridges in border areas

Since September, India's Indo-Tibetan Border Police has also approved the construction of 15 pedestrian suspension bridges and 18 wooden bridges in the Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh, which border China.

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The first phase of the ICBR program was launched in 2005. It envisaged 27 priority roads with a total length of 608 km. The second phase, covering 32 roads with a length of 683 km, was approved on September 21, 2020.

Tensions and talks

The new infrastructure decisions are being made amid confrontations between Indian and Chinese military personnel along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, which, according to The Hindu, have continued since late July. Former Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrugjit Kapoor stated on October 22 that such confrontations are taking place at several locations in the state.

Since July, India and China have held three rounds of high-level talks on border issues. The 36th meeting of the consultation and coordination mechanism took place on August 6, the 25th round of talks between special representatives was held in Beijing on August 26, and on September 6 the sides held the first meetings of corps commanders in the eastern sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

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