India facilitates transport of vital medicines to Iran — The Hindu

India continues to facilitate the transport of life-saving medicines to Iran, The Hindu reports, citing Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He said this on October 23 in New Delhi.

Complications in air connectivity

According to Jaiswal, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has created new challenges for air connectivity between India and Iran. He noted that the Indian side had facilitated the transport of medicines previously and continues to do so.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The spokesperson was asked about reports that India had not granted certain Iranian aircraft permission to use its airspace. Jaiswal did not provide details regarding these reports.

Contacts with Iran

The Indian foreign ministry representative said that India remains in contact with Iranian counterparts to facilitate the transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture. The article also notes that medical supplies donated by Indians were sent to the Iranian Red Crescent Society this year.

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