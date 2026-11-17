In Manila, Philippines, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, emphasized the need for peace, stability and closer regional cooperation in energy, renewable resources and the green economy. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Modi’s statement on stability

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and the grouping of 11 states together represent nearly a quarter of the world’s population. According to him, the region’s future should be shaped by cooperation rather than competition.

Modi also noted that the world needs peace, stability and predictability most of all. He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality and expressed hope that the summit would take the sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

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Energy and maritime security

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for deeper cooperation in maritime security, navigation safety, environmental protection and the blue economy. He also welcomed stronger economic ties between ASEAN and India through investment, trade facilitation and a review of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

Among areas for further cooperation, Marcos named renewable energy, energy efficiency, the development of the ASEAN power grid, cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure and the green economy. The Philippines is concluding its ASEAN chairmanship, while the grouping’s 49th summit in Manila has been underway since Sunday.

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