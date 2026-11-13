India and Bangladesh postpone consular dialogue — The Hindu

India and Bangladesh have postponed the fifth round of bilateral consular dialogue, which was due to take place on November 17–18 in Dhaka. As The Hindu reports, a diplomatic source confirmed that the meeting had been rescheduled.

According to the publication’s source, the main reasons were rising tensions in relations between the two countries and a statement by Bangladesh’s ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina about her intention to return to the country next month.

First talks in more than two years

The planned meeting was to become the first consultation in this format in more than two years. The previous, fourth round took place on May 29, 2024, in New Delhi — just over two months before the fall of Hasina’s government following a youth uprising in Dhaka.

The talks were to be held at the level of directors general of the foreign ministries. The agenda was expected to include border management, visa procedures and the repatriation of detained citizens of both states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visas and extradition issue

After relations deteriorated in August 2024, the number of visas India issued to Bangladeshi citizens dropped substantially. According to The Hindu’s sources, India has gradually increased the number of visas for Bangladeshi travelers in recent months, especially after Tarique Rahman was elected prime minister in February this year.

India and Bangladesh launched the consular dialogue in 2017 for regular discussions of consular and visa issues, as well as mutual legal assistance. Four rounds of talks had taken place before this.

On November 9, the law firm Matrix Chambers, which represents Hasina, appealed to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to issue her a new passport and national identity card. Bangladesh’s acting foreign minister, Humayun Kabir, told journalists that Dhaka would not issue her a passport and would instead seek her extradition through an acceptable prisoner exchange process.

Read us on