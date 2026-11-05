In Kathmandu, Nepal, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with senior officials of the country on the potential agenda for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s upcoming visit to India. As Kathmandu Post reports, Misri arrived in the Nepali capital for a two-day visit at the invitation of his counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai.

The Indian diplomat separately met with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and other government officials. Later, he held delegation-level talks with Rai. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said the sides discussed exchanges of high-level visits, transport connectivity, trade, development cooperation, energy and people-to-people contacts.

Possible dates of the trip

The official dates of Shah’s visit to India have not yet been announced. According to the newspaper’s sources, November 22–25 is being named as a possible period. The trip is expected to last three days, and the Nepali prime minister will not travel outside New Delhi. There, he is expected to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with other senior officials.

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On Thursday, Misri is to meet with Shah and deliver him an invitation from Modi. If the trip takes place, it will be Shah’s first official bilateral foreign trip since taking office on March 27.

Assistance and joint projects

The meetings also covered financial assistance to Nepal, trade, transit, border issues, energy, and the development of transport and digital infrastructure. Nepal is asking India to provide more than $2 billion in the form of lines of credit, grants and other economic assistance to restore infrastructure damaged by floods in Bhotekoshi. The requested components include a $1 billion line of credit, $500 million in grants and another $500 million for reconstruction.

During Shah’s visit, the prime ministers of the two countries are expected to be able to inaugurate several facilities completed with India’s support. These include the Nepal Police Academy in Panauti, a bridge in Darchula, an integrated border post in Bhairahawa and a road bridge across the Mahakali River. The sides may also jointly begin construction of an integrated border post in Dodhara-Chandani, the Lower Arun hydropower project and an oil pipeline from India’s Siliguri to Charali in Jhapa.

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