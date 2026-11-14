India's cricket team has added 26-year-old fast bowler Gurnoor Brar to its squad for a two-Test series against New Zealand. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released to participate in domestic competitions in India, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Brar to miss final ODI

Brar will join India's Test team in New Zealand and will not play in the fifth and final one-day match of the series in Tauranga. The Indian team will not call up a replacement for the bowler. Ahead of the final game, the visitors lead the five-match ODI series 2:1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pant joins the team

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant arrived to join the team in Wellington after his fitness was confirmed. India's Test team will be led by Shubman Gill. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

The two-Test series between India and New Zealand will begin on November 19.

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