India is close to concluding negotiations on a long-awaited trade agreement with the United States. This was stated by India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at an industry conference, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to Goyal, the trade agreement with the United States is close to completion, and differences between the sides have begun to be resolved. He also noted that the process and mechanism that had previously held back the final conclusion of the agreement are beginning to take concrete shape.

Tariffs may depend on the outcome of negotiations

The Indian minister’s statement came after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Indian goods would be subject to a 17% tariff if a trade agreement is reached. If no agreement is reached, the rate could rise to 25%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before taking effect next year, the new tariffs must undergo a public consultation procedure.

Positions of the sides

The United States is India’s largest trading partner. The sides have been negotiating a trade agreement after reaching an interim arrangement in February.

New Delhi seeks access to the US market for key export sectors, including the textile industry, pharmaceuticals and engineering products. Washington, in turn, is seeking broader access for US goods and closer alignment of trade rules.

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