India has called on the relevant authorities to take action against Chinese bloggers who reportedly streamed videos from poor areas of Dhaka, Bangladesh, passing them off as footage from New Delhi. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that attempts to create a distorted impression of any country were regrettable.

As NDTV reports, Jaiswal said that spreading false narratives undermines trust in those carrying out such actions and those behind them. According to him, India appealed to the relevant authorities to respond to the situation.

Reports of filming in Dhaka

Bangladeshi media previously reported that around 150 Chinese citizens had spent several months in poor neighborhoods of Dhaka. According to these reports, they presented the footage as videos from India and made derogatory comments about living conditions in New Delhi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to an investigation by the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, Chinese citizens filmed narrow alleyways in the Tekpara and Uttara areas and livestreamed on Chinese social media platforms. The outlet also reported that some of them entered local residents’ homes, telling their audience that they were in New Delhi.

Episodes described by Prothom Alo

One blogger, identified as Mianmian and who said she was from China’s Sichuan province, broadcast from near a canal in Sector 12 of Uttara on November 1. According to Prothom Alo, she presented the location as New Delhi and negatively described the residential buildings, sanitary conditions, and level of development in the area.

In another episode, a Chinese citizen streamed video from tea establishments in Tekpara and made insulting remarks about the tea and the way of life of local residents. The reports also mentioned comments regarding hygiene, sanitation, and housing conditions in Dhaka neighborhoods.

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