India to launch weekly train between Nepal and Ayodhya — The Hindu

Indian Railways plans to launch a weekly rail service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. The Hindu reports, citing a statement by India’s Ministry of Railways.

A 604-kilometre route

The train route will be approximately 604 kilometres long and will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt station. It will pass through localities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to the terminal stations, the train will stop at Jainagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Departures once a week

Services will operate once a week: the train will depart from Janakpur Dham every Saturday and from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday. India’s Ministry of Railways said the new route is intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation through rail connectivity and bring the communities of the two countries closer together.

In June, India and Nepal discussed cross-border rail links, including transport on the Janakpur–Ayodhya route, as well as bilateral cooperation in this field.

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