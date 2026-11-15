India’s cricket team defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in Tauranga, New Zealand, securing a 3:1 victory in the five-match One Day International (ODI) series. India defended a total of 209 runs and bowled out the hosts for 187 in 48.1 overs, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The decisive phase of the match

New Zealand began their chase confidently and were 64 for one wicket. However, India’s fast bowlers turned the game around: the hosts lost five wickets while adding 55 runs and later found themselves at 119 for six.

Arshdeep Singh finished the match with three wickets for 30 runs and was named player of the match. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took two wickets each, while Yash Thakur claimed his first ODI wicket by dismissing Dean Foxcroft. Foxcroft was New Zealand’s top scorer with 31 runs from 42 balls. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner scored 24 runs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

India recovered after losses

Earlier, India, who were sent in to bat first, lost their top-order players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan helped rebuild the innings, with both scoring 46 runs. Patel also put on a 52-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 22. Naman Dhir added 22 runs at the end.

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher took two. India captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match that his team did not have a successful batting innings, but the bowlers executed their plan clearly. Next for India and New Zealand will be a two-Test series starting on November 19.

Read us on