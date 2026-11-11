Indian garment manufacturers have begun reducing their dependence on the US market following higher US tariffs and are redirecting supplies to the United Kingdom, Europe and India’s domestic market. As Dawn reports, Orient Craft, for which the United States previously accounted for 84% of sales, now receives less than 10% of its sales from this market.

Orient Craft founder Sudhir Dhingra said that after the announcement of higher tariffs in April 2025, US buyers cancelled orders or demanded discounts. Some asked suppliers to absorb 25% of the duty, although manufacturers’ margins are below 10%. US tariffs on Indian goods reached 50% last year and now include 10% under Section 301 and base rates of 6% to 12%.

Shift toward Europe

Orient Craft, with annual exports of about 1.5 billion rupees, or $15.82 million, has moved part of its sales to the United Kingdom, European countries and, to a lesser extent, the Indian market. At its factory in Ranchi, hundreds of women sew dresses, shirts and children’s clothing for British retailers Next and Marks & Spencer.

One of India’s largest garment exporters, Gokaldas Exports, which employs more than 53,000 people, is also betting on Europe. Over the next three to five years, the company plans to increase Europe’s share of its revenue from 15–16% to 25–30%, while reducing the US share from 50–55% to 35–40%.

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New markets and lower costs

According to the Global Trade Research Institute, India’s exports of textiles, clothing and home goods to the United States fell by 9.8% from April to August, to $4 billion. Shipments to other markets rose by 3.7% over the same period, to $15.2 billion.

Exporters cite uncertainty over US tariffs, higher transportation costs and US buyers’ demands for discounts among the factors behind the shift. The markets of the UAE, the United Kingdom and the EU are becoming more attractive. Indian clothing also has duty-free access to the United Kingdom under a trade agreement that took effect in July, while a similar agreement with the EU could eliminate tariffs of 12–17%.

Manufacturers are also seeking ways to reduce production costs. In the state of Jharkhand, garment factories are being attracted through subsidies, easier access to land, and an educated and reliable workforce. At the same time, India’s domestic clothing market, estimated at $150 billion and growing by 7–8% annually, provides exporters with additional support.

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