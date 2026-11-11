According to Indian media reports, India has formed specialised Shaurya commando units to patrol the disputed border with China. They will operate within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which patrols approximately 3,000 kilometres of the border with Tibet, the South China Morning Post reports, citing Indian media.

Training for mountain operations

Shaurya personnel have undergone training in hand-to-hand combat, high-altitude operations, drone surveillance and rapid response. Details regarding deployment areas and the specific tasks of the new units have not been disclosed.

Former Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur stated that Shaurya commandos played an important role during confrontations at several locations in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. Beijing claims the Indian-controlled Arunachal Pradesh, calling it Zangnan, or South Tibet, and part of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response to China’s buildup

According to Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University, the emergence of Shaurya indicates that a lack of trust persists between the sides along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between the countries. He believes the tense situation there may continue for a long time.

Relations between Beijing and New Delhi deteriorated sharply after the clash in the Galwan Valley in 2020, when at least 20 Indian and four Chinese servicemen were killed. Analysts link the creation of the new units to India’s review of combat readiness after that incident.

Anushka Saxena, a researcher at the Takshashila Institution, noted that Shaurya are intended primarily for defensive operations, unlike the Indian army’s Ghatak assault platoons. The exact strength of the new formation has not been disclosed, but she estimates that it could potentially comprise between 800 and 1,200 personnel. Lin Minwang suggested that China would likely respond by strengthening infrastructure and logistics on the Tibetan side of the Line of Actual Control rather than increasing troop numbers.

Read us on