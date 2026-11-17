Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries plans to invest about $1.6 billion, or 150 billion Indian rupees, in 100 new biogas plants in the country by the end of the decade. This was stated by Vikas Rathi, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Bio Energy Limited, OilPrice reports.

Plans through 2030

With the new facilities, Reliance intends to increase gas production from agricultural waste to 5 million cubic meters per day by 2030. The company currently produces approximately 350 tonnes of biogas daily at 45 plants located in 10 Indian states.

By March 2027, Reliance plans to build 10 biogas facilities, which is expected to increase production to 1.1 million tonnes, or approximately 1.5–2 million cubic meters of gas per day. According to Rathi, the company will locate the plants in regions where agricultural waste is available.

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Betting on agricultural waste

Reliance Industries, led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates the world's largest oil refining complex in Jamnagar. The company previously launched two compressed biogas demonstration facilities at this site. Reliance says that developing a network of such plants is in line with its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

India expects to increase the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, compared with just over 6% currently. According to the Indian Biogas Association, investment commitments of $342 million, or 32 billion rupees, were announced for the bioenergy and compressed biogas sector at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2026.

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