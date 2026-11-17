Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from competitive cricket. The Chennai Super Kings franchise announced that the 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will become a team mentor in the 2027 season, The National reports.

Career at Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings from the first season of the Indian Premier League in 2008. As captain, he led the team to five IPL titles, a joint record for the most championships among the tournament's captains. Under his leadership, the club also won the Champions League T20 twice, a competition that was later discontinued.

The cricketer retires as Chennai Super Kings' second-highest run scorer, with 5,314 runs. He also played the most matches for the franchise: 272. Dhoni played his final game in the 2025 IPL season against Gujarat Titans.

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Mentor in the 2027 season

Chennai Super Kings owner and former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India N. Srinivasan said that Dhoni will forever remain part of the club's identity. According to him, the decision to bring the player into the team in 2008 was his best decision, not only because of Dhoni's sporting achievements but also because of his human qualities.

Club co-owner Rupa Gurunath noted that Dhoni's experience and knowledge will be particularly valuable during a generational transition in the team. She added that his mentorship is expected to help young Chennai Super Kings players.

In recent seasons, Dhoni had gradually stepped away from competitive cricket due to a knee injury that limited his batting.

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