In Doha, Qatar, 15-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off 53 balls in an India A match against the UAE at the Rising Stars Asia Cup. India A won by seven wickets, Sky Sports reports.

List A records

Sooryavanshi reached his first century off 28 balls, setting the record for the fastest century in List A cricket. He surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous achievement by one ball.

The Indian reached his second century off 24 balls. He thus recorded the fastest double century in List A, off 53 balls, surpassing Chad Bowes' record of 103 balls. His 150 runs off 40 balls were also the fastest in this category of cricket.

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28 sixes in a match

During his innings, Sooryavanshi hit 28 sixes and seven fours, while his strike rate was 384.90. He surpassed the record of Western Australia's D'Arcy Short, who hit 23 sixes in a match against Queensland in 2019.

The UAE set India A a target of 250 runs. Tilak Varma's team reached it in 14.2 overs. Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the 13th over: after he struck a delivery from Basil Hameed, the ball was caught by Aryansh Sharma at the boundary.

In February, Sooryavanshi set the record for the most runs in an Under-19 Cricket World Cup final. He then scored 175 runs off 80 balls, and India defeated England by a 100-run margin.

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