India need to take five wickets in the final session of the last day to beat New Zealand in the first cricket Test in Wellington, New Zealand. At tea, New Zealand were 206 for five, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New Zealand seek to save the match

New Zealand scored 368 runs in their first innings, while India declared their innings at 720 for nine. Before the final session, New Zealand trailed by 146 runs and could save the match with a draw only by batting through to the end of the day.

Daryl Mitchell, on 24, and Glenn Phillips, on 19, were unbeaten at the break. Phillips scored a century in the first innings.

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India’s key wickets

After lunch, Anshul Kamboj took the wicket of Tom Blundell, who scored 15 runs. The ball appeared to miss the bat and go through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, but Kamboj heard a sound, after which India requested a video review. DRS technology detected a faint touch of the ball to the bat.

In the first session, Washington Sundar dismissed Devon Conway for 65, while Prasidh Krishna forced Rachin Ravindra into an error on 37. Krishna had figures of two for 22. The second and final match of the series is due to begin on Friday in Christchurch.

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