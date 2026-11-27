Indonesia is discussing a possible increase in subsidized fuel prices in early 2027. This could be the first such move since 2022. As OilPrice reports, the discussion was prompted by high global oil prices and the weakening Indonesian rupiah, which are increasing the state's subsidy expenditures.

Meeting involving Pertamina and the central bank

Last week, a meeting on a potential revision of subsidized fuel prices was held in Indonesia. According to Reuters sources, it was attended by representatives of the economics ministry, state energy company Pertamina, and Bank Indonesia.

No final decision to raise prices was made at the meeting. Participants also did not discuss the possible size of the increase, Reuters' interlocutors said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Subsidy costs are rising

Indonesia is a net oil importer, although it has its own production. The state has subsidized fuel in various forms since gaining independence in the 1940s and has not reduced these subsidies amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Currently, gasoline in the country is sold at about half its market value, while diesel fuel is sold for less than a third. Due to the surge in international oil prices, the Indonesian government may spend up to 500 trillion Indonesian rupiah, or $27.2 billion, on fuel subsidies this year. This is 30% more than the initial estimate of spending before oil and fuel prices rose.

According to OilPrice, the country's budget has come under pressure, the rupiah has reached a historic low against the U.S. dollar, and the stock market has fallen amid a loss of investor confidence.

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