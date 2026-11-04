Indonesia’s armed forces are deploying more than 20,000 military personnel and staff in Jakarta, Channel NewsAsia reports. The redeployment is taking place amid an investigation into a suspected illegal operation to wiretap President Prabowo Subianto, in which two high-ranking police officials and former national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo were detained.

Authorities have not confirmed that the deployment of military personnel to the capital is linked to this investigation. Armed forces spokesperson Muhammad Nas said that moving units is a standard procedure to maintain national security and the country’s territorial integrity.

Scale of the redeployment

The first stage of the deployment began on Monday, when 2,100 personnel from units already stationed in Jakarta were involved. On Wednesday, units from other regions were expected to arrive in the capital, increasing the total number of personnel involved to 20,980.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Marine and naval units, as well as personnel from training centers and naval bases on the island of Java and in Lampung province, were involved in the redeployment. Another 13,140 people remained in reserve and ready for deployment if needed.

Wiretapping investigation

According to the authorities, the suspected wiretapping concerned not only the president but also government members, politicians, journalists, representatives of civil society and business. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials said the case involves the deletion of electronic evidence and unauthorized access to the communications of the head of state and other public figures.

According to the authorities, the suspects allegedly intercepted their targets’ phone numbers without permission from 2025, and the operation continued in 2026. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who had previously been dismissed as national police chief, was also removed from his post as head of the presidential administration on November 4. Army Lieutenant Ariyo Windutomo, who heads the presidential secretariat, is temporarily performing the duties of this position.

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