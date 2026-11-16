Indonesia’s Ministry of Health has sent WHO delegations a 14-page submission defending the candidacy of Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin for the post of WHO director-general. The government rejected allegations by Indonesia’s Health Justice Coalition regarding an authoritarian management style and said that the selection of the organization’s leader should not turn into a continuation of domestic political disputes, Health Policy Watch reports.

Dispute over healthcare reform

The government presents Sadikin as a reformer who sought to expand access to healthcare and reduce the influence of professional medical associations. The submission states that Indonesia could face a shortage of nearly 65,000 specialist doctors by 2032.

The comprehensive healthcare law adopted in 2023 stripped professional associations of exclusive licensing powers and introduced a hospital-based pathway for specialist training which, according to the ministry, is intended to complement university programs. At the same time, deans of medical faculties and lecturers opposed the reform, warning of risks to clinical standards and patient safety. In June 2025, 372 professors publicly declared their lack of confidence in Sadikin’s leadership.

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Court rulings and the ministry’s response

The Constitutional Court ruled that medical colleges must operate independently within the Health Council and be accountable to the president. The ministry described the ruling as a limited procedural adjustment. At the same time, the Supreme Court in October invalidated 70 provisions which, among other things, granted the minister sole authority over appointments to the Health Council, the colleges and the Professional Discipline Council.

The government also denied the coalition’s claims of systematic pressure on critics of the reform. Officials described the transfer of about 150 civil service doctors at ministry hospitals since 2024 as routine rotation. However, on September 7, the Supreme Court overturned the decision to transfer pediatrician Piprim Basarah Yanuarso from Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo National Hospital to Fatmawati Hospital. The ministry is challenging this verdict through an extraordinary judicial review.

Selection of the WHO chief

Sadikin is one of seven candidates announced by the WHO on October 29. The organization’s 34-member Executive Board is due to conduct interviews and draw up a shortlist of no more than three candidates during its session from January 25 to February 2. The final appointment of the director-general will take place at the World Health Assembly in May.

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