In Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not post the preliminary voter register on its website by the statutory deadline ahead of the 2027 general elections. Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Under Section 19(1) of the 2026 Electoral Act, the commission must, no later than 90 days before the general elections, designate a seven-day period for public inspection of the register in each registration area and on its official website. Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2027, making October 18 the deadline for designating such a period.

The register was displayed only locally

From October 9 to 15, INEC conducted a nationwide display of the registers in registration areas so that voters could verify their details and identify errors. However, the online version of the register was not published. As the outlet notes, on October 21 the relevant portal still displayed a notice saying that the preliminary registers were currently unavailable.

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INEC representative Mohammed Haruna said that the commission had made the register available for claims and objections in registration areas and was collecting and consolidating these submissions. According to him, INEC plans to prepare a final version of the register for publication by December 15. He did not respond to a question about the requirement to post the register online as well.

Liability is предусмотрена

Lagos-based lawyer Mujib Abdulwasiu called the lack of online publication a violation of legal requirements. He stressed that the law provides for both the physical display of the register and its publication online within the specified deadline. Section 19(5) of the law stipulates that an INEC official who fails to publish the register as required may be punished by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 naira, or both penalties.

The preliminary register allows citizens to verify the accuracy of the data entered before its final approval. The law also provides 14 days after the display or publication of the register to consider complaints and objections concerning omitted or included names, as well as necessary corrections.

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