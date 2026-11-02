Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of 35 candidates for three Senate seats from Taraba State in the 2027 general elections. Voting in the Taraba North, Taraba Central and Taraba South districts is scheduled for 16 January 2027.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the final list was signed by INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony. The largest number of candidates, 14, are running in Taraba Central. There are 11 in Taraba North and 10 in Taraba South.

Candidates in the southern and central districts

In Taraba South, incumbent Senator David Jimkuta of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will compete against nine rivals. They include Jauro Ibrahim of the African Democratic Congress, Aliyu Yusuf of Accord, Afiniki Yarima of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Adi Ashumate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Taraba Central, incumbent Senator Haruna Manu of the APC will face 13 candidates. The list includes, among others, Falak Victor of Accord, Yaruji Lawan of the African Action Congress, Ahmadu Salim of the African Democratic Congress and Ilyasu Godje of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Race in Taraba North

In the northern district, APC candidate Shuaibu Lau will compete against 10 other contenders. They include Maigari Bello of the African Democratic Congress, Anthony Zawati of Accord, Ali Sani of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Mathias Dame of the Labour Party and Bubajoda Mafindi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The election campaign is taking place after Governor Agbu Kefas and two of the state’s three incumbent senators defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC. The outlet notes that these defections strengthened the APC’s position ahead of the elections.

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