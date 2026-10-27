Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating suspicious photographs in the preliminary voter register published on its website. Among them are images that may have been generated by artificial intelligence, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

According to the commission’s spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, questionable registration records were identified and flagged during the physical display of the preliminary register in registration areas across the country. This stage lasted from October 9 to 15. INEC has begun reviewing the records and making corrections in accordance with established procedures.

Response to reports on social media

The commission issued the statement following reports from the public and on social media about allegedly AI-generated photos in the online version of the register published on October 26. INEC noted that the list published online is the same preliminary register that was displayed during the verification, claims and objections procedure.

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At the same time, the online version does not yet reflect all ongoing data-cleaning measures. The commission is also examining the circumstances surrounding the appearance of the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural shortcomings. Relevant decisions will be made based on confirmed verification results.

Preparations for the 2027 elections

INEC stressed that the preliminary register is not the final certified voter list. Its publication is intended to give voters and stakeholders an opportunity to check the data, identify errors or questionable records, and contribute to their correction before certification.

The commission thanked those who drew attention to possible inconsistencies and said that verification, review and data cleaning are planned to be completed before the final register is certified on December 15, 2026. Publication of the preliminary list is part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

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