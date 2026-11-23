A systematic review and meta-analysis of 11 studies involving 56,292 adults found that infection with herpes simplex virus type 1 was associated with 48% higher odds of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases in its article.

Data from 11 studies

Scientists analyzed papers published between 1997 and 2024 in eight countries. The sample included six case-control studies and five cohort studies; the average age of participants was 66.1 years. In most studies, the risk of systematic bias was assessed as low, and in one as moderate.

Infection was determined using laboratory tests, clinical assessments, medical records, or brain tissue examination. Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were identified through clinical assessments, cognitive tests, imaging, or tissue analysis.

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Results and limitations

For Alzheimer’s disease separately, the analysis showed 44% higher odds among people with the infection. A similar trend was observed for dementia overall, but it was not statistically significant. In studies that accounted for APOE status — a genetic factor associated with the risk of Alzheimer’s disease — the estimate was 27% higher odds, but this result was also not statistically significant.

The authors emphasize that the findings do not prove a causal relationship between the virus and neurodegenerative diseases. A significant proportion of the included papers were retrospective, and the methods for detecting infection and diagnosing dementia differed. Data on a previous infection also do not indicate the presence of an active virus in the brain. The researchers call for further studies to clarify the possible role of the virus and the prospects for antiviral treatment or preventive vaccines.

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