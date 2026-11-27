Annual inflation in France slowed to 2.9% in November 2026. Consumer prices fell by 0.7% month on month after rising by 0.4% in October, Euronews reports, citing France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, Insee.

Energy restrained price growth

The main factor behind the slowdown in inflation was the trend in energy prices. On an annual basis, they were still rising significantly, but the growth rate slowed from 24.1% in October to 19.2% in November.

Insee separately noted a noticeable decline in petroleum product prices, while gas tariffs continued to rise. Annual inflation in services also slowed, to 2.3% after 2.6% in October. The institute attributed this to a sharp slowdown in the rise in accommodation and transport service prices.

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Food prices rose faster

At the same time, food prices rose by 1.3% year on year after 1.2% in October. This was primarily due to an acceleration in the increase in fresh food prices, to 9.4% from 8% a month earlier.

French household spending on goods stabilized in November after declining in September and August. A 1.3% increase in consumption of manufactured goods offset a 2.9% decline in energy consumption, while food consumption changed little, falling by 0.1%.

Insee also reported that salaried employment in France remained broadly stable: the indicator stood at 0.0%, or minus 12,200 jobs, after a decline of 0.1%, or 26,100 jobs, in the previous quarter. At the same time, France's GDP fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2026 after zero growth in the previous quarter.

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