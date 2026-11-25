In the United States, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Federal Reserve uses as its primary inflation gauge, rose by 0.3% in October compared with September and by 3.8% year-on-year. The Hill reported this, citing data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Acceleration of annual inflation

In September, the annual PCE reading stood at 3.6%, while in August it was 3.4%. In February, annual inflation under this index was at 2.8%.

The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased by 0.3% month-on-month in October. On an annual basis, core inflation reached 3.3%, following 3.1% in September.

Price trends and Fed decisions

Food and beverage prices rose by 0.4% in October after two months without changes. The cost of gasoline and other energy products increased by 0.8% over the month, while the increase in September was 9.2%.

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Another inflation indicator, the consumer price index, added 0.4% in October compared with September. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics did not provide annual data for this indicator due to the prolonged government shutdown, which covered all of October 2025.

Inflation has exceeded the Fed's 2% target for five and a half years. In September, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the rate by a quarter of a percentage point, and at the end of October kept it in the 3.75–4% range. The committee's next meeting is scheduled for December 8–9.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said inflation must be returned to the 2% target in a timely and sustained manner.

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