Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 4% in October from 3.8% in September, reaching its highest level in three years. In October 2025, the figure stood at 2.1%, while monthly inflation in the euro area was 0.5%, Anadolu Agency reports, citing final Eurostat data.

Energy became the main factor

Energy prices made the largest contribution to annual inflation. Annual energy inflation rose to 21% in October, compared with 19% in September and 14.3% in August. It added 1.89 percentage points to the overall figure, while a month earlier its contribution was 1.72 percentage points.

In its autumn forecast, the European Commission noted that the price of Brent crude exceeded $100 per barrel in October and in some cases was higher than peak levels at the end of April. The average gas price at the European TTF hub was €85 per megawatt-hour, compared with around €30 at the end of February, while the month ended with a price above €100.

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The European Commission linked pressure on energy markets to disruptions in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional energy infrastructure. According to Eurostat, prices for fuels and lubricants for private transport in the EU rose by 31.4% year-on-year in September.

Core inflation rises

Services added 1.55 percentage points to annual inflation in the euro area, non-energy industrial goods added 0.30 points, and food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.29 points. Inflation in services accelerated to 3.3% from 3.2%, for non-energy industrial goods to 1.2% from 1.1%, and for food, alcohol and tobacco to 1.5% from 1.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.6% from 2.5%. Across the European Union, annual inflation also rose to 4% from 3.8%. The lowest rates were recorded in Sweden at 0.6%, and in the Czech Republic and Denmark at 2.1% each; the highest were in Romania at 7%, Lithuania at 6.1% and Bulgaria at 5.9%.

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