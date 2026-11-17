Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 5.5% in October 2026, up from 4.2% in September. The figure was higher than the preliminary estimate by the National Institute of Statistics, Istat, which stood at 5.4%. This was reported by ANSA English.

Energy and food

According to Istat, the acceleration of inflation was primarily driven by rising energy and food prices. Annual growth in prices for regulated energy goods accelerated from 25.8% to 61.6%, while that for unregulated goods rose from 22.5% to 29.8%.

Prices for unprocessed food products increased by 7.5% year on year, following 5.5% in September. At the same time, inflation in transport services accelerated from 1.6% to 3.2%.

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Monthly dynamics

The consumer price index rose by 1% in October compared with September. Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, stood at 2%, compared with 1.6% a month earlier.

Inflation excluding energy accelerated to 2.5% from 2%. The index of prices for food, household goods and personal care products, which Istat calls the “shopping basket,” rose by 2.3% after 1.5% in September.

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