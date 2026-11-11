In Germany, annual inflation fell to 2.8% in October, compared with 3.3% in September. Price trends were likely affected by the reintroduction of a fuel discount from the beginning of October, Tagesschau reports, citing preliminary data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

The office’s president, Ruth Brand, said that energy price trends remained the main factor behind high inflation. At the same time, the fuel discount may have somewhat restrained the pace of price increases.

Energy remains the main factor

Energy prices in October were 12.2% higher than a year earlier, following an increase of 14.9% in September. This was the largest rise in more than three and a half years. Fuel became 28.9% more expensive year on year, while heating fuel prices rose by 84.5%.

The article cites the war in Iran and difficulties in supplying crude oil, natural gas and other important commodities as reasons for the increase. Silke Tober, an economist at the IMK institute, suggested that a significant decline in oil prices after the US congressional elections could further ease inflation in November. At the same time, she noted that diesel prices are barely falling due to limited refinery capacity, while wholesale gas prices remain high.

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Food prices are rising unevenly

Overall, food became only 0.4% more expensive year on year. However, eggs became 15.4% more expensive, fresh vegetables 11.5% more expensive, and fish, fish products and seafood 4.5% more expensive.

At the same time, butter became 18.9% cheaper, dairy products 4.7% cheaper, and fresh fruit 2.8% cheaper. Core inflation excluding energy and food fell from 2.4% in September to 2.1% in October. Services became 2.5% more expensive after 2.7% a month earlier.

The fuel discount will remain in effect until the end of the year and may reduce the price of a litre of fuel by up to 17 cents. Numerous economists also expect the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate in December from the current 2.50% to 2.75%.

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